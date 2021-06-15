Tuesday, June 15, 2021  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Sports

Mohammad Amir ready to come out of retirement

He has some conditions though

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has said that he is ready to come out of retirement, if his concerns are addressed and attended to.

In a surprising move, the 29-year-old made himself unavailable for the national team last year. He accused the team management of targeting him following his decision to retire from Test cricket.

Amir said his case was “portrayed in a wrong way” by the management. He was talking to former first-class cricketer Tahir Khan on his YouTube channel.

“Wasim Khan visited my house before the Pakistan Super League Abu Dhabi-leg,” Amir said. “We had a detailed discussion on my retirement. I shared all my concerns with him, and to be honest, he listened to them very seriously. My case was portrayed in a wrong way by the current management.

“But Khan assured me that he would address my concerns,” the pacer said. “If everything goes well, I will make myself available for the national team selection.”

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is, wherein he managed to claim 259 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls.

