Masood highlights reason behind Multan Sultans’ defeat against Islamabad United

Veteran opening batsman Shan Masood believes that that batting unit was responsible for Multan Sultans’ defeat against Islamabad United in match 30 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Mohammad Rizwan-led unit suffered a four-wicket loss on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Masood, while talking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, stated that it was the batsmen’s job to finish the innings properly after a wonderful start.

“While playing against the best opposition in the tournament, we knew that they will turn it on and they did,” he said. “What is disappointing for us is that despite getting such a good start, we could not finish the job. It was the batsmen’s responsibility to do that.

“Credit to the bowlers who took the game to the final over and our fielding was very good as well. However, we need to address where it went wrong in the batting department.”

Sultans, who despite that defeat finished on the second spot of the league table, will now face United in the Qualifier on Monday.