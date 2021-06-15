Live blog: Quick wickets put Gladiators on back foot

Match 23 is being played in Abu Dhabi
OUT! Third wicket for James Faulkner in the match as he removes Mohammad Nawaz, who departed after scoring just six.
QG 115-5 (14.6 overs)
Huge wicket for Lahore Qalandars
Azam Khan's bright cameo comes to an end as he departs after scoring 33 of 18 balls.
QG 109-4 (14.2 overs)
4 4 4 4
Counter attack from Azam Khan
4 4 4 4— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 15, 2021
Azam Khan took the attack to Qalandars by smashing Haris Rauf for four boundaries in an over 🔥💥
QG 92-3 (12 overs)
At half-way stage:
At half-way stage:
QG 67-3 (10 overs)
Quetta Gladiators are in deep trouble.
OUT! Mohammad Hafeez joins the party as he removes set Jake Weatherhald, who departs after scoring 48 off 41 balls.
QG 63-3 (9.5 overs)
Another big wicket for Lahore Qalandars
Another big wicket for Lahore Qalandars
OUT! Huge wicket for Lahore Qalandars as Rashid Khan removes dangerous Cameron Delport, who departs after scoring just 10.
QG 62-2 (8.2 overs)
At the end of powerplay:
At the end of powerplay:
QG 44-1 (6 overs)
Jake Weatherald is making his presence felt in Abu Dhabi.
Jake Weatherald is making his presence felt in Abu Dhabi.

4 6 4
Jake Weatheraled has taken James Faulkner to the cleaners 🔥🔥🔥
Big wicket for Lahore Qalandars
Big wicket for Lahore Qalandars
OUT! James Faulkner strikes for Lahore Qalandars as Usman Khan departs without scoring.
QG 4-1 (1.4 overs)
Lets look at the Quetta Gladiators lineup in today's fixture
Lets look at the Quetta Gladiators lineup in today’s fixture
Here is the playing XI of Quetta Gladiators for today's fixture 👇
Lets look at the Lahore Qalandars lineup in today's fixture
Lets look at the Lahore Qalandars lineup in today’s fixture
Here is the playing XI of Lahore Qalandars for today's fixture 👇
TOSS: News from the centre is Sohail Akhtar has won the toss elected to bat first
TOSS: News from the centre is Sohail Akhtar has won the toss elected to bat first
The match 23 of the Pakistan Super League is being played in Abu Dhabi this season.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 23 between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.