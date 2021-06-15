Tuesday, June 15, 2021  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Sports

Live blog: Quick wickets put Gladiators on back foot

Match 23 is being played in Abu Dhabi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PSL

OUT! Third wicket for James Faulkner in the match as he removes Mohammad Nawaz, who departed after scoring just six.

QG 115-5 (14.6 overs)

Huge wicket for Lahore Qalandars

Counter attack from Azam Khan

At half-way stage:

QG 67-3 (10 overs)

Quetta Gladiators are in deep trouble.

Another big wicket for Lahore Qalandars

At the end of powerplay:

QG 44-1 (6 overs)

Jake Weatherald is making his presence felt in Abu Dhabi.

Big wicket for Lahore Qalandars

Lets look at the Quetta Gladiators lineup in today’s fixture

Lets look at the Lahore Qalandars lineup in today’s fixture

TOSS: News from the centre is Sohail Akhtar has won the toss elected to bat first

The match 23 of the Pakistan Super League is being played in Abu Dhabi this season.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 23 between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

HOME  
 
 
