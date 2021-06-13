Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Sultans elect to bowl first against Zalmi

Match 21 is being played in Abu Dhabi

Posted: Jun 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2021

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Here is Sultans’ playing XI:

Here is Zalmi’s playing XI:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and Multan Sultans will be bowling first.

It is Multan Sultans, who will take on Peshawar Zalmi.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 21 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

