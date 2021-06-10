Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Live blog: Dunk, David stabilise Qalandars after early jolts

Match 17 is being played in Abu Dhabi

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

After 13 overs:

LQ 73-4

Zalmi are just too good for their opposition right now.

Another big one for Zalmi. They are clearly on top.

OUT! Brilliant start from Peshawar Zalmi as their captain led from the front and dismissed dangerous Fakhar Zaman, who went back to the pavilion after scoring just one.

LQ 2-1 (0.5 over)

Its all set to get underway. Both Qalandars’ openers are out in the middle along with the Peshawar Zalmi team.

Here is the playing XI for Peshawar Zalmi

Here is the playing XI of Lahore Qalandars

TOSS: Wahab Riaz has won the toss and Peshawar Zalmi will bowl first against Lahore Qalandars.

In the earlier match on the day, it was Multan Sultans who came out on top with a 12-run margin.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 17 between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

Cricket LAHORE QALANDARS pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021
 
