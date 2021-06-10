Live blog: Dunk, David stabilise Qalandars after early jolts

After 13 overs:

LQ 73-4

Zalmi are just too good for their opposition right now.

OUT! Wahab Riaz takes a blinder of a catch as Faizan's struggling knock finally comes to an end.



LQ 25-4 (7.3 overs)



OUT! Wahab Riaz takes a blinder of a catch as Faizan's struggling knock finally comes to an end.

LQ 25-4 (7.3 overs)

Another big one for Zalmi. They are clearly on top.

OUT! Irfan gets a big one as Lahore Qalandars' captain Sohail Akhtar departs after scoring just seven.



OUT! Irfan gets a big one as Lahore Qalandars' captain Sohail Akhtar departs after scoring just seven.

LQ 10-2 (3.2 overs)

OUT! Brilliant start from Peshawar Zalmi as their captain led from the front and dismissed dangerous Fakhar Zaman, who went back to the pavilion after scoring just one.

LQ 2-1 (0.5 over)

Its all set to get underway. Both Qalandars’ openers are out in the middle along with the Peshawar Zalmi team.

Here is the playing XI for Peshawar Zalmi

Here is the playing XI of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars have named an unchanged playing XI for their match against Peshawar Zalmi 👇



Lahore Qalandars have named an unchanged playing XI for their match against Peshawar Zalmi

TOSS: Wahab Riaz has won the toss and Peshawar Zalmi will bowl first against Lahore Qalandars.

In the earlier match on the day, it was Multan Sultans who came out on top with a 12-run margin.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 17 between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.