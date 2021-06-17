Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Live blog: Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl against United

Match 26 is being played in Abu Dhabi

Posted: Jun 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021

Photo: PSL

Peshawar Zalmi’s lineup in today’s match:

Islamabad United’s lineup in today’s match:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Wahab Riaz has won the toss and Peshawar Zalmi are going to be bowling first.

It is Peshawar Zalmi who will take on two-time winners Islamabad United in Abu Dhabi.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 26 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. 

