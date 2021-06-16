Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Sultans off to flying start against Gladiators

Match 25 is being played in Abu Dhabi

Posted: Jun 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

At the end of the powerplay:

MS 50-0 (6 overs)

After 5 overs:

MS 38-0

We are all set to begin with Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan out in the middle for Multan Sultans.

Let’s take a look at Quetta Gladiators’ lineup.

Multan Sultans have fielded an unchanged playing XI for today’s match.

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Gladiators have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

It is going to be Quetta Gladiators who will take on Multan Sultans.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the match 25 of the Pakistan Super League 2021.

Cricket Multan Sultans pakistan super league PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators
 
