Live blog: Sultans off to flying start against Gladiators

Match 25 is being played in Abu Dhabi
At the end of the powerplay:
MS 50-0 (6 overs)
After 5 overs:
MS 38-0
We are all set to begin with Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan out in the middle for Multan Sultans.
Let’s take a look at Quetta Gladiators’ lineup.
Here is Quetta Gladiators' lineup in today's fixture

Multan Sultans have fielded an unchanged playing XI for today’s match.
Here is Multan Sultans' lineup in today's fixture

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Gladiators have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
It is going to be Quetta Gladiators who will take on Multan Sultans.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the match 25 of the Pakistan Super League 2021.