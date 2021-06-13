Live blog: United in trouble after losing early wickets

Match 20 is being played in Abu Dhabi
At the end of the powerplay:
IU 20-4 (6 overs)
United are in deep trouble
OUT! Third wicket for James Faulkner. He is on 🔥🔥— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 13, 2021
Husain Talat departs after scoring just eight
IU 20-4 (5.4 over)
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/xVb5fXWD36#IUvLQ #HBLPSL6 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/9HqpYZDks0
OUT! James Faulkner picks up a huge wicket for Lahore Qalandars. Dangerous Colin Munro departs after scoring just four
IU 13-3 (3.4 over)
Another big wicket for Lahore Qalandars
OUT! James Faulkner joins the party. Rohail Nazir departs after scoring just one— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 13, 2021
IU 4-2 (1.4 over)
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/xVb5fXWD36#IUvLQ #HBLPSL6 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/LB4qTHEUIH
Great start by Lahore Qalandars
OUT! Shaheen Afridi bags a big wicket for Lahore Qalandars. Khawaja depart without scoring— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 13, 2021
IU 0-1 (0.3 over)
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/xVb5fXWD36#IUvLQ #HBLPSL6 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/JsrkVGQUAK
Lets look at the Lahore Qalandars lineup in today’s fixture
Here is the playing XI of Lahore Qalandars in today's fixture— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 13, 2021
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/1w9vTGPi1R#PSL6 #IUvLQ pic.twitter.com/4bDHa3siSP
Lets look at the Islamabad United lineup in today’s fixture
Here is the playing XI of Islamabad United in today's fixture— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 13, 2021
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/1w9vTGPi1R#PSL6 #IUvLQ pic.twitter.com/mrtDCMSucE
TOSS: The news from the center is Shadab Khan has won the toss elected to bat first.
