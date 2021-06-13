Live blog: United in trouble after losing early wickets

At the end of the powerplay:

IU 20-4 (6 overs)

United are in deep trouble

OUT! Third wicket for James Faulkner. He is on 🔥🔥



Husain Talat departs after scoring just eight



IU 20-4 (5.4 over)



OUT! James Faulkner picks up a huge wicket for Lahore Qalandars. Dangerous Colin Munro departs after scoring just four

IU 13-3 (3.4 over)

OUT! James Faulkner picks up a huge wicket for Lahore Qalandars. Dangerous Colin Munro departs after scoring just four

IU 13-3 (3.4 over)

Another big wicket for Lahore Qalandars

OUT! James Faulkner joins the party. Rohail Nazir departs after scoring just one



IU 4-2 (1.4 over)



Great start by Lahore Qalandars

OUT! Shaheen Afridi bags a big wicket for Lahore Qalandars. Khawaja depart without scoring

IU 0-1 (0.3 over)

Great start by Lahore Qalandars

OUT! Shaheen Afridi bags a big wicket for Lahore Qalandars. Khawaja depart without scoring



IU 0-1 (0.3 over)



Lets look at the Lahore Qalandars lineup in today's fixture

Here is the playing XI of Lahore Qalandars in today's fixture

Lets look at the Lahore Qalandars lineup in today’s fixture

Here is the playing XI of Lahore Qalandars in today's fixture



Lets look at the Islamabad United lineup in today's fixture

Here is the playing XI of Islamabad United in today's fixture

Lets look at the Islamabad United lineup in today’s fixture

Here is the playing XI of Islamabad United in today's fixture



Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/1w9vTGPi1R#PSL6 #IUvLQ pic.twitter.com/mrtDCMSucE — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 13, 2021

TOSS: The news from the center is Shadab Khan has won the toss elected to bat first.

Match 20 is being played in Abu Dhabi this season.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.