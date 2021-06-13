Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Sports

Live blog: United in trouble after losing early wickets

Match 20 is being played in Abu Dhabi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

At the end of the powerplay:

IU 20-4 (6 overs)

United are in deep trouble

OUT! James Faulkner picks up a huge wicket for Lahore Qalandars. Dangerous Colin Munro departs after scoring just four

IU 13-3 (3.4 over)

Another big wicket for Lahore Qalandars

Great start by Lahore Qalandars

Lets look at the Lahore Qalandars lineup in today’s fixture

Lets look at the Islamabad United lineup in today’s fixture

TOSS: The news from the center is Shadab Khan has won the toss elected to bat first.

Match 20 is being played in Abu Dhabi this season.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Cricket HBL PSL6 Islamabad United IU v LQ LAHORE QALANDARS
 
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
UEFA confirms Eriksen 'stabilised' after onfield collapse
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
