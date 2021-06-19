Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

PSL2021 Live blog: Kings lose key wickets after solid start

Match 29 is being played in Abu Dhabi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

At the half-way stage:

KK 76-1 (10 overs)

Huge wicket for Quetta Gladiators

Great start by Karachi Kings

At the end of powerplay:

KK 42-0 (6 overs)

Dropped! Sharjeel Khan gets a lifeline courtesy of a drop catch by Azam Khan on Naseem Shah’s ball.

KK 23-0 (2.6 overs)

Let’s take a look at Quetta Gladiators’ playing XI:

Let’s take a look at Karachi Kings’ playing XI:

TOSS: The news from the centre is Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first.

It is going to be the defending champions Karachi Kings who will take on Quetta Gladiators.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of match 29 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
HBL PSL 6 Karachi Kings KK v QG live updates PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
UEFA confirms Eriksen 'stabilised' after onfield collapse
UEFA confirms Eriksen ‘stabilised’ after onfield collapse
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
PSL 2021: Zazai, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings
PSL 2021: Zazai, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings
Munro, Iftikhar lead United to stunning win over Kings
Munro, Iftikhar lead United to stunning win over Kings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.