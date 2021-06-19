PSL2021 Live blog: Kings lose key wickets after solid start

At the half-way stage:

KK 76-1 (10 overs)

Huge wicket for Quetta Gladiators

OUT!: Huge wicket for Quetta Gladiators as Abdul Nasir removes dangerous Babar Azam, who departs after scoring 23 of 25 balls



KK 71-1 (9.1 overs)



KK 71-1 (9.1 overs)

Great start by Karachi Kings

At the end of powerplay:

KK 42-0 (6 overs)

Dropped! Sharjeel Khan gets a lifeline courtesy of a drop catch by Azam Khan on Naseem Shah’s ball.

KK 23-0 (2.6 overs)

Let’s take a look at Quetta Gladiators’ playing XI:

Let’s take a look at Karachi Kings’ playing XI:

TOSS: The news from the centre is Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first.

It is going to be the defending champions Karachi Kings who will take on Quetta Gladiators.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of match 29 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.