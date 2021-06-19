PSL2021 Live blog: Kings lose key wickets after solid start

Match 29 is being played in Abu Dhabi
At the half-way stage:
KK 76-1 (10 overs)
Huge wicket for Quetta Gladiators
OUT!: Huge wicket for Quetta Gladiators as Abdul Nasir removes dangerous Babar Azam, who departs after scoring 23 of 25 balls
KK 71-1 (9.1 overs)
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/SzuTaTL2hc
Great start by Karachi Kings
Solid start by Karachi Kings openers
KK 71-0 (9 overs)
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/SzuTaTL2hc
At the end of powerplay:
KK 42-0 (6 overs)
Dropped! Sharjeel Khan gets a lifeline courtesy of a drop catch by Azam Khan on Naseem Shah’s ball.
KK 23-0 (2.6 overs)
Let’s take a look at Quetta Gladiators’ playing XI:
Here is Quetta Gladiators' playing XI for today's fixture 👇
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/SzuTaTL2hc
Let’s take a look at Karachi Kings’ playing XI:
Here is Karachi Kings' playing XI for today's fixture 👇
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/SzuTaTL2hc
TOSS: The news from the centre is Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first.
It is going to be the defending champions Karachi Kings who will take on Quetta Gladiators.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of match 29 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.