Live blog: Sultans off to flying start despite losing early wickets

At the end of the powerplay:

MS (6 overs)

Another big wicket for Karachi Kings

OUT! Huge wicket for Karachi Kings as Waqas removes dangerous Sohaib who departs after scoring 31 off just 14



MS 40-2 (4 overs)



Follow our live blog: https://t.co/lqWtxKGNn0#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #KKvMS pic.twitter.com/jqHDG0LnUU — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 10, 2021

Great start for Sultans

4,4,6,4

Sohaib Maqsood took Imad Wasim to the cleaners and scored 21 runs in the third over of the innings 🏏



Follow our live blog: https://t.co/lqWtxKYoey#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #KKvMS pic.twitter.com/tgoUUZzGjI — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 10, 2021

Great start for Karachi Kings

Lets look at the Multan Sultan lineup in today’s fixture

Here is the playing XI of Multan Sultans in today's fixture Down pointing backhand index#Cricket #KKvMS #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/4mz5jNkGIH — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 10, 2021

Lets look at the Karachi Kings lineup in today’s fixture

TOSS: The news from the center is Imad Wasim has won the toss elected to bowl first.

It is the second match to be played in Abu Dhabi this season.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

