HOME > Sports

Live blog: Sultans off to flying start despite losing early wickets

Match is being played in Abu Dhabi.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

At the end of the powerplay:

MS (6 overs)

Another big wicket for Karachi Kings

Great start for Sultans

Great start for Karachi Kings

Lets look at the Multan Sultan lineup in today’s fixture

Lets look at the Karachi Kings lineup in today’s fixture

TOSS: The news from the center is Imad Wasim has won the toss elected to bowl first.

It is the second match to be played in Abu Dhabi this season.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Cricket HBL PSL6 Karachi Kings Multan Sultans psl6
 
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Live blog: Sultans off to flying start despite losing early...
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Here's why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
PCB set to offer players central contract before England tour
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
