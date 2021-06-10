Live blog: Sultans off to flying start despite losing early wickets

Match is being played in Abu Dhabi.
At the end of the powerplay:
MS (6 overs)
Another big wicket for Karachi Kings
OUT! Huge wicket for Karachi Kings as Waqas removes dangerous Sohaib who departs after scoring 31 off just 14
MS 40-2 (4 overs)
Follow our live blog: https://t.co/lqWtxKGNn0#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #KKvMS
Great start for Sultans
4,4,6,4
Sohaib Maqsood took Imad Wasim to the cleaners and scored 21 runs in the third over of the innings 🏏
Follow our live blog: https://t.co/lqWtxKYoey#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #KKvMS
Great start for Karachi Kings
OUT! Imad Wasim draws first blood as he removes young Gurbaz.
MS 4-1 (1 over)
Follow our live blog: https://t.co/XLRmE4N6Nh#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #KKvMS
Lets look at the Multan Sultan lineup in today’s fixture
Here is the playing XI of Multan Sultans in today's fixture
Lets look at the Karachi Kings lineup in today’s fixture
Here is the playing XI of Karachi Kings in today's fixture
TOSS: The news from the center is Imad Wasim has won the toss elected to bowl first.
It is the second match to be played in Abu Dhabi this season.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.