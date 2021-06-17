Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Live blog: Kings lose Sharjeel early against Qalandars

Match 27 is being played in Abu Dhabi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

OUT! Shaheen draws the first blood as he removes dangerous Sharjeel Khan.

KK 22-1 (2.4 overs)

We are all set for some action with Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan out to open the innings.

Here is Karachi Kings’ playing XI:

Let’s take a look at Lahore Qalandars’ playing XI for tonight’s match:

TOSS: SURPRISE! Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has won the toss and elected to bat first.

It is going to be Lahore Qalandars who will take on Karachi Kings.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 27 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

