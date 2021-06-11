Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: United on top as Gladiators lose three early

Match 18 is being played in Abu Dhabi

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

OUT! Akif Javed gets a big one as he removes dangerous-looking Weatherald, who departs after scoring 43.

QG 88-4 (12.5 overs)

At the half-way stage:

QG 69-3 (10 overs)

Another big one for United.

OUT! Shadab Khan gets a big one as he removes Usman Khan, who departs after scoring 14.

QG 39-2 (6.4 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

QG 36-1 (6 overs)

OUT! A huge wicket for United as Faf du Plessis departs.

QG 23-1 (2.5 overs)

Here is the playing XI of United:

A very strong-looking lineup for Gladiators in this fixture:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Shadab Khan has won the toss and Islamabad United are going to be bowling first.

Its going to Quetta Gladiators who will take on Islamabad United in the match.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 18 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.  

Cricket Islamabad United pakistan super league PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators
 
