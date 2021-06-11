Live blog: United on top as Gladiators lose three early

OUT! Akif Javed gets a big one as he removes dangerous-looking Weatherald, who departs after scoring 43.

QG 88-4 (12.5 overs)

At the half-way stage:

QG 69-3 (10 overs)

Another big one for United.

OUT! Musa gets a big one as he removes Gladiators captain Sarfaraz.



QG 49-3 (7.4 overs) #Cricket #IUvsQG #QGvIU — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 11, 2021

OUT! Shadab Khan gets a big one as he removes Usman Khan, who departs after scoring 14.

QG 39-2 (6.4 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

QG 36-1 (6 overs)

OUT! A huge wicket for United as Faf du Plessis departs.

QG 23-1 (2.5 overs)

Here is the playing XI of United:

Islamabad United have made a couple of changes in the playing XI for tonight's fixture 👇



Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/PWEhMi3ldB#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #IUvQG #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/MMHepKy22Z — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 11, 2021

A very strong-looking lineup for Gladiators in this fixture:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Shadab Khan has won the toss and Islamabad United are going to be bowling first.

Its going to Quetta Gladiators who will take on Islamabad United in the match.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 18 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.