Live blog: Miller, Kamran help Zalmi set Gladiators 198-run target

We will join you soon for the second-half.

Third six of the over and a great finish for Zalmi. They have posted the highest total of the Abu Dhabi-leg.

At the end of the innings:

PZ 197-5 (20 overs)

JUST IN:



South Africa's veteran batsman Faf du Plessis will not take further part in the match for Quetta Gladiators.



The 36-year-old suffered a head injury during a collision with Mohammad Hasnain while fielding on the boundary. #Cricket #HBLPSL6 #PZvQG #QGvPZ pic.twitter.com/MERREQW0EM — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 12, 2021

OUT! Khurram Shehzad finally gets a big one as he removes dangerous David Miller but it seems like the damage has been already done. He departs after a brilliant 73.

PZ 157-4 (16.3 overs)

OUT! Finally, a big wicket for Gladiators as Kamran departs after a brilliant 59.

PZ 135-3 (14.2 overs)

At the half-way stage:

PZ 67-2 (10 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

PZ 22-2 (6 overs)

OUT! Great start for Nawaz as he removes in-form Shoaib Malik.

PZ 10-2 (2.2 overs)

Dream start for Nawaz and Quetta Gladiators.

OUT! Haider Ali's lean patch continues as he departs without scoring on the first ball of the match.



PZ 0-1 (0.1 over)#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #PZvQG #QGvsPZ pic.twitter.com/mHZq0yVT8s — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 12, 2021

So we are all set to start the match.

Quetta Gladiators have made a couple of changes in their playing XI.

Here is the playing XI of Peshawar Zalmi:

A significant update for Gladiators fans as all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of tonight’s fixture. He was hit by a ball in yesterday’s match while batting and was substituted by Naseem Shah.

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Sarfaraz Ahmed has won the toss and Quetta are going to bowl first.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit are now in a do-or-die situation as they need to win all of their remaining four matches in order to have any hopes of cementing a spot in the playoffs this season.

It is Peshawar Zalmi who will go up against Quetta Gladiators.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.