Live blog: Qalandars on top as United lose six early

The match is being played in Abu Dhabi
OUT! Haris Rauf removes Hasan Ali as United’s crisis continue in Abu Dhabi.
IU 109-8 (16.5 overs)
Another one for the youngster.
OUT! Young Daniyal gets another one as he removes dangerous Asif Ali— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 9, 2021
IU 93-7 (14.3 overs)
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/VVb1CtEOAf#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/29B8p5OKFg
Things are just getting harder for United
OUT! Hussain Talat's short stay in the middle came to an end as Rashid Khan gets another big one.— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 9, 2021
IU 80-6 (12.1 overs)
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/VVb1CtEOAf#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/bgzU62feCX
OUT! Daniyal gets a big wicket of Iftikhar who departs after scoring 12 off 16.
IU 72-5 (11.2 overs)
At the end of the half-way stage:
IU 68-4 (10 overs)
OUT! Haris Rauf gets a big one as Usman Khawaja departs after scoring 18 off 17 balls.
IU 50-4 (6.4 overs)
At the end of powerplay:
IU 43-3 (6 overs)
Faulkner on fire. Great start for Qalandars.
OUT! Another one Faulkner. Dream debut continues for the veteran left-arm pacer who claims his third wicket. United in trouble.— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 9, 2021
IU 42-3 (5.2 overs)
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/VVb1CtEOAf#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/rY27gd69Z2
Another big one for Qalandars.
OUT! Another one for Faulkner. He is on fire as United lost their second wicket.— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 9, 2021
IU 30-2 (3.3 overs)
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/VVb1CtEOAf#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/E6hFyPPWIZ
United are well and truly on their way after three consecutive boundaries.
IU 30-1 (3.1 overs)
That’s a huge wicket for the Qalandars
OUT! A brilliant start for Lahore Qalandars as James Faulkner gets the better of Colin Munro.— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 9, 2021
IU 12-1 (1.5 overs) #Cricket #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/r1bBQhqIcQ
Here are the playing XIS for this fixture:
Here are the playing XIs for today's fixture#HBLPSL6 #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/6yQbiZ0IDy— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 9, 2021
TOSS: The news from the centre is Sohail Akhtar has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
The league was postponed in March earlier this year due to a coronavirus outbreak.
It is the first match to be played in Abu Dhabi.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 15 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.