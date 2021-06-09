Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > PSL

Live blog: Qalandars on top as United lose six early

The match is being played in Abu Dhabi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

OUT! Haris Rauf removes Hasan Ali as United’s crisis continue in Abu Dhabi.

IU 109-8 (16.5 overs)

Another one for the youngster.

Things are just getting harder for United

OUT! Daniyal gets a big wicket of Iftikhar who departs after scoring 12 off 16.

IU 72-5 (11.2 overs)

At the end of the half-way stage:

IU 68-4 (10 overs)

OUT! Haris Rauf gets a big one as Usman Khawaja departs after scoring 18 off 17 balls.

IU 50-4 (6.4 overs)

At the end of powerplay:

IU 43-3 (6 overs)

Faulkner on fire. Great start for Qalandars.

Another big one for Qalandars.

United are well and truly on their way after three consecutive boundaries.

IU 30-1 (3.1 overs)

That’s a huge wicket for the Qalandars

Here are the playing XIS for this fixture:

TOSS: The news from the centre is Sohail Akhtar has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The league was postponed in March earlier this year due to a coronavirus outbreak.

It is the first match to be played in Abu Dhabi.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 15 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Cricket Islamabad United LAHORE QALANDARS pakistan super league PSL
 
HOME  
 
 
