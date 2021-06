Match 28 will be played in Abu Dhabi on Friday

Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in match 28 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Friday.



The game is a must-win for Sohail Akhtar-led unit who have 10 points after nine matches.



On the other hand, Sultans will be hoping to continue their winning run and strengthen their position in the race for playoffs.