Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Krejcikova downs Sakkari to book French Open final berth

She will face Pavlyuchenkova in the tournament decider

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Photo: Roland-Garros

Barbora Krejcikova will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the French Open final after the Czech saved a match point to defeat Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 on Thursday.

Krejcikova, 25, is the fourth unseeded women’s finalist in five years at Roland Garros. She won the French Open doubles title in 2018 but her best previous result in singles was a run to the fourth round here last year.

It will be the sixth successive French Open to crown a first-time women’s major champion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
french open French Open final Krejcikova sakkari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Live blog: Dunk, David stabilise Qalandars after early jolts
Live blog: Dunk, David stabilise Qalandars after early jolts
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Here's why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Here’s why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.