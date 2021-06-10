Krejcikova downs Sakkari to book French Open final berth

She will face Pavlyuchenkova in the tournament decider
Barbora Krejcikova will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the French Open final after the Czech saved a match point to defeat Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 on Thursday.
Krejcikova, 25, is the fourth unseeded women’s finalist in five years at Roland Garros. She won the French Open doubles title in 2018 but her best previous result in singles was a run to the fourth round here last year.
A fighter 💪#RolandGarros | @BKrejcikova pic.twitter.com/pBmlYAuA4h— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2021
It will be the sixth successive French Open to crown a first-time women’s major champion.