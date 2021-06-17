Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Karachi Kings face off Lahore Qalandars in a must-win encounter

The match will be played in Abu Dhabi

Posted: Jun 17, 2021
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars in match 27 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. 

Imad Wasim-led unit are in desperate need of points as they are currently placed on the fifth position and have to win their remaining two matches in order to have any hopes of securing a spot in the playoffs. 

On the other hand, last season’s runners up are coming in the match hoping to break their losing streak as they suffered back-to-back defeats against Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. 


