Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators in the match 29 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.



Imad Wasim-led unit, who are currently placed on the fifth position with eight points, can cement their place in the playoffs by securing a win in their last league match.



On the other hand, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men are already out of the race for playoffs and are placed on the last spot with just four points.