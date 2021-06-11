Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Italy, Turkey to kick off Euro 2020

The match will be played in Rome

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ Italy

Italy will face Turkey in Rome on Friday as Euro 2020 finally gets underway a year behind schedule and under coronavirus scare.

Postponed 12 months ago because of the pandemic, the European Championship – with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal the holders – is being played for the first time all across the continent, with 11 cities from as far apart as Seville to Baku hosting matches.

The idea was first mooted by Michel Platini almost a decade ago when he was president of UEFA and has survived the Covid-19 crisis, but matches are being played in front of limited crowds and with onerous health restrictions in place.

In Rome, the Stadio Olimpico will be filled to about 25 percent of capacity, meaning 16,000 supporters will be present to watch Roberto Mancini’s Italy face Turkey in the first game in Group A.

“The opener is always difficult, and there will be plenty of emotions but you can’t get too carried away,” said Mancini, who has guided the Azzurri back to a major tournament after their ignominious failure to reach the 2018 World Cup.

Mancini has rebuilt Italy, the 1968 European champions, on a 27-match unbeaten run.

“We have created a great squad. We want to continue to have fun together and we will try to make it to London. I’m very positive,” he told reporters.

London will host the semi-finals of the 24-team tournament as well as the final on July 11.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Euro 2020 Football italy Turkey
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Here's why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Here’s why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.