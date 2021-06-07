Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Islamabad United’s Colin Munro hails ‘great skipper’ Shadab Khan

Opening batsman believes all-rounder has a lot of cricket knowledge

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Islamabad United’s top-order batsman Colin Munro believes that all-rounder Shadab Khan is already one of the best captains playing the game.

The 22-year-old became the leader of the franchise in the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and later went on to captain the national team on the tour of New Zealand in the absence of Babar Azam.

Munro, while talking to Sportkeeda, heaped praise on Shadab and believes that he has all the attributes to become a successful captain.  

“I’ve played under a lot of captains and Shadab is up there as one of the best captains,” he said. “He’s a young captain, but he’s really calm and that’s what I enjoy about him. The calm he brings to the group when we’re out on the field. T20 is a hustle-bustle format, very in your face, but he keeps you calm. You can see the way he talks to the bowlers and keeps them calm.

“Even off the field, talking about cricket, he’s got a lot of knowledge for a young guy. He’s a great skipper, one of the guys to look out for as a leader within Pakistan too. I’ve played a lot of cricket with him, it’s good to see him stepping up as a leader at such a young age and giving powerful tips to the guys coming through.”

Shadab has played 143 T20s in his career where he has already managed to score 1,159 runs and managed to claim 166 wickets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Colin Munro Cricket Islamabad United new zealand pakistan super league PSL 2021 shadab khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Here's why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Here’s why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.