Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf likely to miss upcoming matches

Posted: Jun 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is likely to miss the upcoming matches of the Pakistan Super League 6th edition after sustaining a split webbing in his left hand.

The 27-year-old suffered a split between his thumb and index finger and five stitches have been applied to the deep cut, the franchise said in a statement.

“Faheem suffered a laceration to the base of the left thumb,” said Jason Pilgrim, the franchise’s physiotherapist.

“Suturing was completed in the ER, he was given antibiotics and paracetamol, and discharged into our care.” 

Ashraf was injured during the match against Lahore Qalandars, which the United lost by five wickets.

The all-rounder scored 27 runs and claimed a wicket in the game.

Cricket Faheem Ashraf HBL PSL6 Islamabad United LAHORE QALANDARS Quetta Gladiators
 
