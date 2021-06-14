Islamabad United receive major boost ahead of Karachi Kings fixture

Islamabad United’s star pacer Hasan Ali has opted to stay for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 after consultation with the family.

The right-armer was due to leave the bubble and return to Pakistan citing family commitments. He was not part of United’s game against Qalandars on Sunday where the franchise emerged victorious.

“I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife,” said Hasan as quoted in the press release issued by the franchise.

“She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL6. I would like to thank Islamabad United for their support and understanding during this tough period.”

United will face defending champions Karachi Kings on Monday. Currently, the two-time champions are placed on the top of the league table with 10 points after seven matches played.