Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Islamabad United makes record 247 runs in PSL match

Zalmi lost the match after an impressive fight back

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: PSL

Listen to the story
Islamabad United made a record 247 runs in their match against Peshawar Zalmi in match 26 of the Pakistan Super League 2021. Zalmi lost the match 15 runs after an impressive fight back. The previous highest total, 238-3, in the PSL was also scored by the United against Lahore Qalandars in 2019. United’s Aussie open Usman Khawaja scored his maiden PSL century and remained unbeaten on 105 off 56 balls. Collin Munro and Asif Ali also scored quick 40s to help their team set the highest PSL total. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Islamabad United made a record 247 runs in their match against Peshawar Zalmi in match 26 of the Pakistan Super League 2021.

Zalmi lost the match 15 runs after an impressive fight back.

The previous highest total, 238-3, in the PSL was also scored by the United against Lahore Qalandars in 2019.

United’s Aussie open Usman Khawaja scored his maiden PSL century and remained unbeaten on 105 off 56 balls.

Collin Munro and Asif Ali also scored quick 40s to help their team set the highest PSL total.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PSL, Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United, PSL highest score, Peshawar Zalmi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
UEFA confirms Eriksen 'stabilised' after onfield collapse
UEFA confirms Eriksen ‘stabilised’ after onfield collapse
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Iftikhar lead United to stunning win over Kings
Munro, Iftikhar lead United to stunning win over Kings
PSL 2021: Zazai, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings
PSL 2021: Zazai, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.