Islamabad United makes record 247 runs in PSL match

Islamabad United made a record 247 runs in their match against Peshawar Zalmi in match 26 of the Pakistan Super League 2021.

Zalmi lost the match 15 runs after an impressive fight back.

The previous highest total, 238-3, in the PSL was also scored by the United against Lahore Qalandars in 2019.

United’s Aussie open Usman Khawaja scored his maiden PSL century and remained unbeaten on 105 off 56 balls.

Collin Munro and Asif Ali also scored quick 40s to help their team set the highest PSL total.

