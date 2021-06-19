Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

India mourns loss of ‘sports icon’ Milkha Singh

The track legend passed ways due to Covid-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

India on Saturday mourned the loss of track legend Milkha Singh after he died aged 91 following a long battle with Covid-19.

Singh, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist who was dubbed the ‘Flying Sikh’, passed away at a hospital in the north Indian city of Chandigarh late Friday.

His wife had also died from the virus earlier in the week.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said Singh’s legacy would live on. 

“Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji,” he tweeted.

Indian women’s tennis star Sania Mirza said the “world will miss a legend like you”.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhwan said that Milkha has left a left behind a legacy that will inspire generations.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya Tweeted that Milkha showed the world that you can achieve anything against all odds.

Singh, who first tested positive for the virus on May 20 according to Indian media, is survived by three daughters and one son, leading pro golfer Jeev Milkha Singh.

Singh was born in 1929 in Govindpura, in what is now Pakistan.

He lost his family during the tumultuous partition of British-ruled India at independence in 1947, when it was divided into Pakistan and India, before going on to become one of the young country’s first athletic heroes.

Singh won gold medals at the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games.

However, he shot to fame at the 1960 Olympics in Rome when he finished fourth in the 400m after a photo-finish was required to decide the winner.

His time of 45.73 seconds was an Indian national record which stood for almost 40 years. But the devastated Singh never fulfilled his dream of winning an Olympic medal.

COVID-19 India Milkha singh Milkha Singh death
 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

