HOME > Sports

Imran Tahir reveals turning point in Sultan’s victory against Kings

Rizwan-led side claimed 12-run win against defending champions

Posted: Jun 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Photo: PSL

Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir believes that the wicket of top-order batsman Martin Guptill was the turning point of the match between Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings.

The Kings were going through innings rebuilding phase after losing Sharjeel Khan early chasing a 177-runs target on Thursday.

However, Tahir had other plans as he bowled the veteran New Zealand opener in the 9th over of the innings to put Kings on the back foot.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Tahir termed the victory as ‘important’ for the side.

“The victory is very important for us to get the momentum back,” he said. “I think Guptill’s wicket was a big one. The run-rate was going up and they needed to go at the bowlers. Every bowler contributed in the victory, they did well overall.”

Tahir went on to praise Babar Azam, who according to him is a ‘world-class batsman’.

“I think he deserves credit here,” said the 42-year-old regarding Babar who finished with an unbeaten 85 off 63. “He is a world-class batsman for a reason. He played exceptionally well.”

Tahir further went on to express optimism that Sultans will be able to continue the momentum going forward.

“We are lucky to have a week to prepare for the game,” said Tahir. “We had a good practice and we got the reward. Hopefully, we can carry on like that.”

Sultans will next face Peshawar Zalmi in the match 21 on Sunday.

