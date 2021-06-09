Imad Wasim reveals likely opening pair for Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has said that prolific batsman Babar Azam and explosive left-hander Sharjeel Khan are likely to open for the franchise in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches.

The move would a bit surprising for many as the franchise also drafted veteran New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill for the Abu Dhabi-leg.

While speaking in a virtual conference, the veteran all-rounder said that the final decision will be taken ahead of the game.

“I am the sort of person who doesn’t like to change the openers,” said Imad. “We will have a discussion about it. It depends on the position we are in. I have no intentions of making too many changes. So I think you are probably going to see Babar and Sharjeel to be honest. We will do whatever is necessary for the team. We will sit together and talk to Babar, Sharjeel and Guptill. But I probably think Babar and Sharjeel will open for us.”

Moreover, the 32-year-old said that the team’s primary target is to secure a playoff berth

“There is not a lot of pressure as far as defending the title is concerned,” he said. “There can be nothing better for us than to defend our title. It is not in our mind though. Our first target is to make it to the final four.”

The sixth edition of the Pakistan’s cash-rich T20 league — which was postponed indefinitely in March earlier this year after the coronavirus outbreak — is set to resume on June 9 in Abu Dhabi.