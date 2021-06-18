Imad credits bowlers for Kings’ crucial victory over Qalandars

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has heaped praise on bowlers after his side registered a marginal seven-run victory over Lahore Qalandars in the match 27 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Thursday.

In a crucial game, the defending champions held their nerve to defend 177-run target and kept their hopes alive of securing a spot in the playoffs.

While talking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim stated that defending such a total will give confidence to the players going in their last match.

“We bowled well and the credit goes to the bowlers,” he said. “We lacked intensity in previous games but I think winning while defending this kind of total on such a pitch will give us confidence going forward. Therefore, I believe it is a good victory for us.”

Imad further went on to express satisfaction over his performance after scoring a crucial 30 off 19 balls and later claimed the prized wicket of Fakhar Zaman.

“I had to put my hand up and perform for the team,” he said. “It was a crucial moment for us in the competition. I tried my best and put in a lot of effort in the match.”

The 32-year-old also praised pacer Mohammad Amir for bowling an excellent 19th over where he conceded just seven runs despite being hit for a six.

“I think he is a world-class bowler,” he said. “He has done it before and the way he bowled the 19th over was amazing. I knew he is the best bowler in our side. He did not have good three to four games but I had confidence in him to deliver at the big stage.”