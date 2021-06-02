Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
ICC likely to move T20 World Cup 2021 from India

The tournament is scheduled to take place later this year

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Photo: ICC

Amid increase in number of Covid-19 cases in India, this year’s men’s T20 World Cup could be moved to the United Arab Emirates, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.

“The ICC board has requested management focus its planning efforts for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East,” the statement said.

The ICC added that a final decision on the host country for the October-November event would be taken later this month.

It also said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would remain the hosts of the tournament, regardless of where it is played. 

ICC Champions Trophy back, T20 and ODI World Cups expanded

The statement came just two days after Indian cricket chiefs announced that the lucrative Indian Premier League T20 franchise tournament, suspended after a new Covid-19 wave hit India, would be finished in the UAE in September and October.

Meanwhile, the BCCI said it would ask the ICC for more time to make a decision on whether India, the sport’s economic powerhouse and one of the leading on-field nations, could still stage the T20 World Cup.

The IPL, the world’s richest cricket tournament, was half-finished when it was halted on May 4 after a number of players and team officials caught the coronavirus despite being based in bio-secure bubbles, prompting an exodus of foreign stars.

