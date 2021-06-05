Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Here’s why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars

The leg-spinner was originally available for two games only

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has said that his bond with Lahore Qalandars made him rejoin the franchise for the remaining Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

The leg-spinner was originally available for two games only in the sixth edition of the cash-rich league due to national team commitments.

While talking to ESPNCricinfo, the 22-year-old said that he made the decision after approval from Sussex – an English county club.

Related: Fakhar Zaman praises Sohail Akhtar’s leadership qualities

“It was tough to make this happen but the relationship I had developed with both Sussex and Lahore Qalandars made it easy to sort this out,” Khan said. “Sussex is like a family and we have a great understanding. I really appreciate them for allowing me to stay here and play the PSL and helping me to make this possible.”

He said that he shares the same bond with Qalandars. “It all comes down to me in the end and it was my call to rejoin the Lahore Qalandars,” he said. “All the fans I earned from just two games and the respect I got from the franchise is what made me come back.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket HBL PSL6 HBLPSL6 PSL Rashid Khan. Lahore Qalandars
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Rashid Khan. Lahore Qalandars, PSL, Cricket, HBLPSL6, HBL PSL6,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Guptill looking forward to batting with 'world-class Babar'
Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced
Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.