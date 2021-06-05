Here’s why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars

Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has said that his bond with Lahore Qalandars made him rejoin the franchise for the remaining Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

The leg-spinner was originally available for two games only in the sixth edition of the cash-rich league due to national team commitments.

While talking to ESPNCricinfo, the 22-year-old said that he made the decision after approval from Sussex – an English county club.

Related: Fakhar Zaman praises Sohail Akhtar’s leadership qualities

“It was tough to make this happen but the relationship I had developed with both Sussex and Lahore Qalandars made it easy to sort this out,” Khan said. “Sussex is like a family and we have a great understanding. I really appreciate them for allowing me to stay here and play the PSL and helping me to make this possible.”

He said that he shares the same bond with Qalandars. “It all comes down to me in the end and it was my call to rejoin the Lahore Qalandars,” he said. “All the fans I earned from just two games and the respect I got from the franchise is what made me come back.”