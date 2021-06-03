Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey

The 26-year-old is representing Islamabad United in 2021 edition

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB/PSL

Star pacer Hasan Ali has credited Peshawar Zalmi coach Mohammad Akram for his remarkable journey in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 26-year-old is the second-highest wicket-taker in the league’s history with 65 scalps to his name.

While speaking to Crickwick, the Islamabad United pacer was optimistic to take the field after completing quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

“My journey began with Peshawar Zalmi in 2016 where I was picked as an emerging player,” said Hasan. “I would like to give credit for my achievements to Zalmi coach Mohammad Akram, who motivated me throughout my time with the team. It is tough for a player like me to sit in a room, I can’t wait to return to the field.”

PSL 2021 to resume from July 9: PCB

Commenting on PSL’s impact on his career, Hasan said that it played a key role in preparing him for international cricket.

“It is just like playing international cricket because here we share dressing rooms with foreign stars just like we interact when we are on tour with the Pakistan team,” he said. “It played a key role in my career and other players are benefiting from it too.”

The right-arm pacer has represented the Men-in-Green in 13 Tests, 56 ODIs and 36 T20Is where he has claimed over 180 wickets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Hasan ali HBL PSL6 mohammad akram PSL
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hasan Ali, Mohammad Akram, PSL, HBL PSL6, Cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Guptill looking forward to batting with 'world-class Babar'
Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
ICC Champions Trophy back, T20 and ODI World Cups expanded
ICC Champions Trophy back, T20 and ODI World Cups expanded
PSL 2021 to resume from June 9: PCB
PSL 2021 to resume from June 9: PCB
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.