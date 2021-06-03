Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey

Star pacer Hasan Ali has credited Peshawar Zalmi coach Mohammad Akram for his remarkable journey in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 26-year-old is the second-highest wicket-taker in the league’s history with 65 scalps to his name.

While speaking to Crickwick, the Islamabad United pacer was optimistic to take the field after completing quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

“My journey began with Peshawar Zalmi in 2016 where I was picked as an emerging player,” said Hasan. “I would like to give credit for my achievements to Zalmi coach Mohammad Akram, who motivated me throughout my time with the team. It is tough for a player like me to sit in a room, I can’t wait to return to the field.”

Commenting on PSL’s impact on his career, Hasan said that it played a key role in preparing him for international cricket.

“It is just like playing international cricket because here we share dressing rooms with foreign stars just like we interact when we are on tour with the Pakistan team,” he said. “It played a key role in my career and other players are benefiting from it too.”

The right-arm pacer has represented the Men-in-Green in 13 Tests, 56 ODIs and 36 T20Is where he has claimed over 180 wickets.