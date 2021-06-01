Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Greenwood withdraws from England Euro 2020 squad

The striker was named in provisional 33-man pool

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has pulled out of England’s Euro 2020 squad to recover from injury. Manchester United said Tuesday.

The 19-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man pool, which is due to be cut to 26 later on Tuesday ahead of the tournament.

Greenwood, who made his international debut last September, will not be selected after United said playing in the competition would not be “beneficial” for an ongoing injury problem.

He scored 12 goals in 52 appearances for United this season, and played 100 minutes of the Europa League final defeat by Villarreal last week.

Arturo Vidal hospitalised after positive Covid test

“Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England Euro 2020 squad, in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March,” a club statement read.

“Mason’s club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020/21 Premier League and Europa League schedules.

“But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
England Euro 2020 Greenwood Manchester United
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
Guptill looking forward to batting with 'world-class Babar'
Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.