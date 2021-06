Sarfaraz-led unit are currently placed on bottom of the table

Quetta Gladiators will be hoping to keep their hopes alive of securing a place in the playoff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 when they will Islamabad United in the match 18 in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit are currently placed on the bottom of the league table with just two points after five matches played.