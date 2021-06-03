Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

French Open: Men’s double team tests positive for Covid-19

The unnamed duo removed from the draw

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

An unnamed men’s doubles team had tested positive for Covid-19 and been removed from the French Open, organisers said Wednesday.

The two players were not named by organisers.

“The Roland Garros tournament organisers confirm that two players from the men’s doubles draw, on the same team, have tested positive for Covid-19,” a statement said late Wednesday.

“In line with the tournament’s public health and safety protocol, the pair have been removed from the draw and the two players placed in quarantine.

“They will be replaced by the first team on the alternate list.”

Organisers said that since the start of qualifying for the Grand Slam on May 24, there had been 2,446 tests performed on players and their teams.

“This is the first occurence in which the tournament organizers must remove players, in accordance with their health protocol,” they added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 french open French Open 2021 Men’s double
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
French Open, Men’s double, Covid-19, French Open 2021,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Guptill looking forward to batting with 'world-class Babar'
Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
ICC Champions Trophy back, T20 and ODI World Cups expanded
ICC Champions Trophy back, T20 and ODI World Cups expanded
Sarfaraz Ahmed among 25 yet to receive UAE visas: report
Sarfaraz Ahmed among 25 yet to receive UAE visas: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.