French Open 2021: Zidansek downs Badosa to create history

She became first Slovenian woman to reach Grand Slam’s semifinals

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Roland-Garros

Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam on Tuesday when she beat Spain’s Paula Badosa at the French Open.

The world number 85 advanced 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 and will play Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina or 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia for a place in Saturday’s semifinal.

“I’m really, really happy to be in the semi-finals,” said Zidansek, who had never gone beyond the second round of a major before this year’s Roland Garros.

Zidansek recovered from 3-0 and a double break down in the first set and then saved three break points at 6-6 in the decider before taking her second match point against the in-form Badosa, the 33rd seed who has won the most clay court matches (17) on the WTA tour this season.

“I knew before the match it was going to be a tough battle,” added Zidansek, 23.

“In the third set I managed to get into my groove and I started feeling better and better, and I was fighting really well.”

