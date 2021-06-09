Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

French Open 2021: Sakkari downs Swiatek to secure semifinals berth

Greek proved too good for the defending champion

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Photo: Roland-Garros

Maria Sakkari defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Wednesday.

The world number 18 will face unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the final after seeing off Swiatek who had required a medical timeout early in the second set.

Thursday’s other semi-final sees Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tackle unseeded Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

“I am speechless. It is a dream coming true. I don’t know, it is a very nice feeling and I could not have done it without my team and their support,” said the 25-year-old.

“We have a long way to go but we made a huge step today.

“I enjoyed myself and sat down and said to myself it is an important match but to enjoy it. I had to enjoy it.”

For only the second time in the Open era, there are four first-time Grand Slam semi-finalists in women’s singles, after the 1978 Australian Open.

Furthermore, for just the fifth time in Roland Garros history, a player seeded outside the top 10 will lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen on Saturday.

Sakkari is the second Greek in the semi-finals of the singles at this year’s French Open after Stefanos Tsitsipas made the men’s last four on Tuesday.

Swiatek had carved a break for 2-0 in the first set before the Greek quickly levelled, breaking again for a 5-4 lead.

Sakkari confidently pocketed the opener, ending the champion’s run of 22 straight sets won at the tournament.

When Swiatek slipped 0-2 down in the second set, the Pole left the court for a medical timeout, returning with her right thigh tightly strapped.

Swiatek had to battle to avoid going a double break down in the fifth game but eventually succumbed in the 10th.

Sakkari reaped the reward for her all-out attacking game with five aces and 26 winners.

FaceBook WhatsApp
French Open 2021 French Open Semi fInal Iga Swiatek sakkari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Here's why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Here’s why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
PCB set to offer players central contract before England tour
PCB set to offer players central contract before England tour
Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced
Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.