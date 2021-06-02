French Open 2021: Aisam, Marach secure spot in second round

Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Oliver March secured their spot in the second round of the Men’s Doubles event at the French Open 2021.

The pair had a tough beginning where they were outclassed in the first set by the pair of Santiago González and Marcelo Demoliner who took a lead with the score of 6-3.

However, Aisam and March went on to secure the victory by winning the two remaining sets with the score of 7-5 and 6-2.

They will now play the second round on Friday to stay alive in the competition.

Aisam has had a decent record on clay as his best achievement while playing at the Roland Garros came in the 2012 event where he lost the Men’s Doubles semi-final. He has also reached the Mixed Doubles semi-final twice in the competition.