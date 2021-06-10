Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Sports

Flower opens up about change of captain’s impact on Sultans

Head coach believes decision affected the team’s composition

Posted: Jun 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower has admitted that changing the captain ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 affected the team composition.

The franchise made a surprising call of removing opening batsman Shan Masood from the captaincy despite leading the team brilliantly last season where Sultans finished on the top of the league table and were knocked out in the playoffs.

Flower, while talking in a virtual press conference, admitted that replacing the 31-year-old with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as the captain of the team affected the side’s ‘equilibrium’.

“Yes I think it [change of captaincy] did affect us in a way,” said Flower. “Being so close to the start of the tournament. Shan is and was a very-well respected captain and he did a really good job and did a good job with the bat as well. But we decided to make a change and I think it did upset the equilibrium of the group a little.”

Sultans are currently placed on the fifth position on the league table, having won just one out of five matches.

Andy Flower Cricket HBL PSL6 Multan Sultans
 
