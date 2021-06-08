Fawad Ahmed highlights Islamabad United’s objective in PSL 2021

Leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed is hopeful of bringing back the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 trophy back home for Islamabad United.

The leggie is currently in Abu Dhabi to take part in the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan’s cash-rich T20 league.

“We will try to bring back the trophy for Islamabad United fans for the third time,” said Fawad while talking to SAMAA. “Please keep supporting us because the conditions will be different and so will be the team combination.”

Talking more about the PSL, the 35-year-old believes that the quality of the league will improve once it will be organised completely in Pakistan for two to three years.

“The PSL is very competitive,” he said. “But I can tell you right now that if this league is completely organised in Pakistan for two to three years, it will be a totally different competition.”

Fawad further revealed that foreign players do ask him about the overall security in Pakistan.

“They [foreign players] always ask me about security in Pakistan,” he said. “Like I can tell you that Callum Ferguson, who was drafted for Lahore Qalandars, asked me during the Big Bash League about how it is Pakistan. I told him that the security is getting better.”

The right-arm leggie has played 18 matches in the PSL where he has managed to claim 16 wickets at an average of 31.43.