Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Fakhar Zaman praises Sohail Akhtar’s leadership qualities

The 35-year-old became Lahore Qalandars’ captain in 2020 edition

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has heaped praise on Lahore Qalandars’ captain Sohail Akhtar.

The Qalandars were runners up in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 where they lost the final to arch-rivals Karachi Kings.

While talking to Cricket Pakistan, the left-hander claimed that settled combination is bringing positive results to the team.

“We take our entire team along now and don’t make a lot of changes,” said Zaman. “Previously, when we lost we made one or two changes in the next game. Now, even if we win or lose, we don’t panic. If I am honest, the change in captaincy has also made a big difference. The way Sohail Akhtar is doing the job, I think he is proving to be a lucky captain for us.

Shaheen Afridi optimistic about Qalandars’ chances of lifting PSL trophy

“In his captaincy, I have seen that we have won matches from the verge of defeat. The way he leads, you don’t feel that he is the captain on the field. He just acts like a normal friend.”

In the sixth edition of the cash-rich league, the Qalandars have made a strong start to the competition as they have won three out of four games they played before the tournament was postponed indefinitely in March due to coronavirus outbreak.

As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus. However, the tournament is now set to resume on June 9 in Abu Dhabi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket fakhar zaman HBL PSL6 LAHORE QALANDARS Sohail Akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Cricket, HBL PSL6, Lahore Qalandars
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Guptill looking forward to batting with 'world-class Babar'
Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced
Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.