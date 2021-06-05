Fakhar Zaman praises Sohail Akhtar’s leadership qualities

Star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has heaped praise on Lahore Qalandars’ captain Sohail Akhtar.

The Qalandars were runners up in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 where they lost the final to arch-rivals Karachi Kings.

While talking to Cricket Pakistan, the left-hander claimed that settled combination is bringing positive results to the team.

“We take our entire team along now and don’t make a lot of changes,” said Zaman. “Previously, when we lost we made one or two changes in the next game. Now, even if we win or lose, we don’t panic. If I am honest, the change in captaincy has also made a big difference. The way Sohail Akhtar is doing the job, I think he is proving to be a lucky captain for us.

“In his captaincy, I have seen that we have won matches from the verge of defeat. The way he leads, you don’t feel that he is the captain on the field. He just acts like a normal friend.”

In the sixth edition of the cash-rich league, the Qalandars have made a strong start to the competition as they have won three out of four games they played before the tournament was postponed indefinitely in March due to coronavirus outbreak.

As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus. However, the tournament is now set to resume on June 9 in Abu Dhabi.