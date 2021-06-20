Euro 2020: Germany stun Portugal in six-goal thriller

Germany breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich on Saturday despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary.

Saturday’s late match sees Spain take on Poland and their prolific forward Robert Lewandowski in Seville as the second round of group games at the tournament draws to a close.

Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated already from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group phase at the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal would have been through to the last 16 with a win and they went in front early on when Diogo Jota squared for Ronaldo to score.

It was the 36-year-old’s record-extending 12th goal at the European Championship finals, and also his 107th international goal on his 177th appearance for his country.

That leaves him just two away from the all-time international record, set by Ali Daei who scored 109 goals for Iran.

However, Germany turned things around before half-time as Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro both scored own goals.

Outstanding for Germany down the left, Robin Gosens set up Kai Havertz to make it 3-1 just after half-time and then headed in the fourth goal himself.

Jota pulled another one back for Portugal but the defeat jeopardises their chances of making it to the last 16 just as Germany now have the knockout stage in sight.

“Germany are one of the best teams in the world,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. “They deserved to win.”