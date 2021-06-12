Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

UEFA confirms Eriksen ‘stabilised’ after onfield collapse

The game has been suspended due to medical emergency

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Photo: Twitter /Denmark

Denmark star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

Danish players were in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” UEFA said in a short statement.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his teammates gathering around him.

After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland’s players also left the pitch.

The fans in the stadium, who were celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium, sat silently in their seats waiting for news of Eriksen’s condition to filter through.

UEFA in a statement has confirmed that the midfielder has been stabilized.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Christian Eriksen DEN v FIN denmark Eriksen collapse Euro 2020 Finland
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

One Comment

  1. Robert Titchener-Barrett  June 12, 2021 10:17 pm/ Reply

    Certainly puts life in perspective compared to a game of football.God bless him.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
UEFA confirms Eriksen 'stabilised' after onfield collapse
UEFA confirms Eriksen ‘stabilised’ after onfield collapse
Live blog: Miller, Kamran help Zalmi set Gladiators 198-run target
Live blog: Miller, Kamran help Zalmi set Gladiators 198-run target
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.