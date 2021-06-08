Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Sports

Du Plessis reveals how Quetta Gladiators’ Azam Khan can improve

Says you don't need six packs to be successful

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

Veteran South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis believes that uncapped Pakistan batsman Azam Khan does not need to be super-fit to be successful in international cricket.

The 22-year-old was selected in the Pakistan’s T20I squad for tours of England and West Indies.

Du Plessis, who is representing Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, while speaking in a press conference stated that players need to have an urge to improve every single day in order to

“If it comes to fitness, every guy has the responsibility to improve every day,” he said. “I don’t think you need to have six packs to be a successful cricketer. If you look at the players in the past, they performed regardless of how they looked. The only difference between a player who performs for a short period of time and someone who went on to become a great is their hunger to improve in any aspect every single day.

Shahid Afridi’s absence affects Multan Sultans’ morale: Usman Qadir

“Therefore, I don’t think he [Azam] has to look like me to become a successful player. I think it is unfair to compare two individuals. He has a completely different role compared to me. He is someone who can hit the ball a long way. I think for him, it should be small steps every day like how he can improve his fielding, how he can stay fit to not become tired after scoring 20-30 and went on to score 70 or 80 runs.”

Azam has played 36 T20s in his career where he has managed to score 743 runs at an average of 23.96 and strike-rate of 157.41, which included four centuries.

Azam Khan Cricket Faf du Plessis Quetta Gladiators
 
