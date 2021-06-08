Dominating Tsitsipas thrash Medvedev to book French Open semifinals spot

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 to reach his third consecutive Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Tuesday.

The Greek fifth seed will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday’s final. Tsitsipas has the most wins on the ATP tour this season (38) and won clay court titles at Monte Carlo and Lyon.

Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up and this year’s Australian Open finalist, suffered his first quarter-final loss at a major. He had never won a match at Roland Garros before this tournament.