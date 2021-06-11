Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
Sports

Djokovic ends Nadal’s French Open reign in epic semi-final

Serbian will face Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday

Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ Roland-Garros

Novak Djokovic got the better of the 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the French Open semi-final after a hard-fought game which lasted over four hours.

In their 58th career clash, Djokovic triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 and stays on course to capture a 19th major and become the first man in over 50 years to win all four Slams twice.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris who had also beaten Nadal at the 2015 tournament, will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final in what will be his 29th championship match at the Slams.

Tsitsipas had earlier become the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final with a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

