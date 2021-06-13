Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Djokovic downs Tsitsipas in memorable French Open 2021 final

Serbian came back from two sets down to secure title

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Roland Garros / Twitter

Novak Djokovic has revealed that never doubted that he could launch a dramatic fightback from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s French Open final.

The world number one triumphed claimed his 19th Grand Slam title by making an outstanding comeback after going two sets down and secured the win with the score of 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4.

While doing so, Djokovic became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice.

The victory was even more special as it came in four hours followed having to also play four hours to beat 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals on Friday.

“I have played almost nine hours over the last 48 hours against two great champions,” said Djokovic. “It was really tough physically over the last three days, but I trusted in my capabilities and knew I could do it. It was an electric atmosphere. I want to thank everyone who has been with me on this journey.”

Djokovic is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

He has time on his side. He is a year younger than Nadal and has the best part of six years on Federer.

Sunday’s victory also put him halfway to a rare calendar Grand Slam.

It was a second French Open crown for Djokovic after his 2016 victory and adds to his nine Australian Opens, five Wimbledon titles and three at the US Open.

He is the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Slams on multiple occasions and just the third in history.

“I would like to say a few words to Stefanos. I can relate to what he’s going through and I understand how difficult it is to lose in the final,” said Djokovic who has lost four finals in Paris — three against Nadal and one to Stan Wawrinka. “These are the kind of matches you learn from most and knowing him and his team, he will come out much stronger. I definitely believe he will win many Grand Slams in the future.”

Tsitsipas hails ‘great champion’ Djokovic

Tsitsipas hailed Djokovic as a great champion as his first Slam final appearance ended in a heartbreaking defeat having been in command for the first two sets.

It was his third successive loss on clay to the Serb after they played a five-set semi-final at the 2020 French Open and the quarter-finals in Rome on the eve of this year’s French Open.

“I tried my best,” said weary-looking world number five Tsitsipas. “I had a good run and am happy with myself, but let’s give it to Novak because he has shown us over the past couple of years what a great champion he is. I am inspired by the things he has achieved and I hope one day I can maybe do half of what he has done so far.”

Both men won praise from Swedish legend Bjorn Borg who presented the trophies. Borg won the French Open six times in a career which yielded 11 Grand Slam titles.

“To see these two great champions and watch these guys is unbelievable,” he said. “Unfortunately tennis is a tough sport, it is only one winner. Perhaps it should be two.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
french open Novak Djokovic Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
peshawar vs lahore 2021,peshawar vs lahore scorecard 2020,lahore vs peshawar who won,peshawar vs lahore qalandar,lahore vs peshawar live streaming,peshawar vs lahore match time,peshawar vs lahore psl live,lahore qalandars,peshawar vs lahore live score,peshawar vs lahore today match,peshawar vs lahore live match,peshawar vs lahore match prediction,samaa tv live,news headlines,pm imran khan live,samaa sports,samaa sports islamabad united
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
UEFA confirms Eriksen 'stabilised' after onfield collapse
UEFA confirms Eriksen ‘stabilised’ after onfield collapse
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2021: Asif, Musa star as United down Qalandars
PSL 2021: Asif, Musa star as United down Qalandars
Live blog: Rutherford’s fighting half-century helps Zalmi set Sultans 167-run...
Live blog: Rutherford’s fighting half-century helps Zalmi set Sultans 167-run target
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.