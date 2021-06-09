Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Djokovic downs Berrettini to setup Nadal clash in French Open

Duo to face off in last-four on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Roland-Garros

Novak Djokovic set up a 58th meeting with Rafael Nadal on Wednesday when he reached his 40th Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open.

World number one Djokovic defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 to book his place in the last four in Paris for the 11th time.

The match was being held up by 5,000 fans needing to be evacuated to conform with a Covid-19 curfew.

Earlier, Nadal, the 13-time champion, beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to make the semi-finals for the 14th time.

With Djokovic’s match extending beyond the national 11pm curfew, play was halted for around 20 minutes at 3-2 in the fourth set so that 5,000 fans could be funnelled out of Court Philippe Chatrier.

