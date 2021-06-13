David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi

South Africa batsman David Miller has expressed disappointment over leaving the Peshawar Zalmi squad just after three games in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Abu Dhabi-leg.

The match against Multan Sultans on Sunday will be his last game of the season of the franchise.

While speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the left-hander believes that Zalmi have good replacements available.

“It is pity that I have to leave,” said Miller. “My time with the franchise has been amazing. We have a family environment and a combination of world-class players. A lot of young guys are coming up as well. I think they have a balanced squad and nice replacements available.”

Commenting on his own performance in the game against Quetta Gladiators, Millar said that he was happy to contribute to the team when needed the most.

“It is always nice to contribute to the team’s cause,” he said. “It is always good to hit fours and sixes and after the start that I had, I really wanted to make it means and make it right.”

He went on to praise Karman Akmal for his support in the match-winning partnership for the third-wicket.

“Kamran batted beautifully,” he said. “We complimented really nicely throughout the innings. At the start, he wasn’t going well and I was leading the charge but then we switched roles. It was a good partnership for us. It was something that the team needed after a shaky start. We needed a win tonight. The guys played really very well.”