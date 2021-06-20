Sunday, June 20, 2021  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Danish Aziz opens up about match-turning over against Quetta Gladiators

All-rounder scored 33 runs on bowling of Jack Wildermuth

Posted: Jun 20, 2021
Posted: Jun 20, 2021

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Karachi Kings’ young all-rounder Danish Aziz has revealed that he was looking to attack as much as he could in the match-turning over against Quetta Gladiators.

The defending champions secured a 14-run win in their final league game on Saturday to secure their place in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Aziz smashed 33 runs on the bowling of Jack Wildermuth in the 19th over which changed the complexion of the match.

The 25-year-old, while talking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, stated that he is eager to improve in the coming matches and contribute to the team’s cause.

“In that over, my focus was to score as many runs as it was possible,” said Danish. “I knew that he [Wildermuth] is not express in pace so therefore, I went all out and luckily it paid off. My focus is to contribute to the team’s cause as much as I can whether it is batting, bowling or fielding.”

Kings, who finished in the fourth position of the league table, will now face Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator on Monday.

Cricket Danish Aziz Karachi Kings pakistan super league PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators
 
