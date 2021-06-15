Tuesday, June 15, 2021  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Sports

Colin Munro is all praise for ‘brilliant’ Iftikhar Ahmed

The duo put on a 150-run partnership against Karachi Kings

Posted: Jun 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

Islamabad United opener Colin Munro was all praise for middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed, following his side’s convincing eight-wicket victory against Karachi Kings.

The duo batted exceptionally well and had a 150-run partnership for the third wicket in the Pakistan Super League match in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

“Full credit goes to Iftikhar,” the left-hander said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “I think he kept me calm. I have played a lot of cricket and sometimes you get aggressive and want to go at the ball.

“He just told me — obviously in broken English — to stay on the pitch,” Munro said. “We obviously batted really well and complemented each other really well.

“I think he batted really well tonight and we used the situation to our favour,” Munro added.

He said the side was almost through to the playoffs.

“Our target is to finish in top two to give us an extra chance to play in the PSL final,” Munro said.

