Belgium secure Euro 2020 knockouts spot after beating Denmark

De Bruyne scored the winner in the match

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Photo: Twitter / Euro 2020

Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner as Belgium secured a spot in the knockout stage of Euro 2020 with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Thursday.

Yussuf Poulsen gave the hosts a second-minute lead, but De Bruyne came off the bench at half-time to make his first appearance of the tournament after injury and teed up Thorgan Hazard to equalise before drilling in a fine strike.

The match was paused after 10 minutes for a minute’s applause for Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Danes’ game against Finland last weekend.

belgium denmark Euro 2020 Football
 
